Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Owens-Illinois posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Owens-Illinois from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of OI stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 188,750.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

