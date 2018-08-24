Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,402,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Outfront Media by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 179,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.