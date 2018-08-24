Osisko gold royalties (OR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OR stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.52. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 344,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 141.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

