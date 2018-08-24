O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

ORLY opened at $331.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $334.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total transaction of $132,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,266 shares of company stock worth $72,525,319. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

