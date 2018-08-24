O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $1,650,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,367,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $330.64. 20,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $334.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

