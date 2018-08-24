OptimumBank (OPHC) and UMB Financial (UMBF) Financial Contrast

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: UMBF) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $4.76 million 1.61 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.04 billion 3.66 $247.10 million $3.75 20.28

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 32.52% 45.04% 1.54% UMB Financial 25.18% 9.94% 1.03%

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. OptimumBank does not pay a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats OptimumBank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Asset Servicing segment provides services to the asset management industry, including a range of investment products, such as mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts. Its services include fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.