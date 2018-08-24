OptimizeRx (OPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.53.

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas P. Baker sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $57,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,995 shares of company stock worth $71,691 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $7,745,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.