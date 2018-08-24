Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

SGEN opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.70. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $76.48.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,226,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $292,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,544. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

