Opescoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (OPES)

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Opescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Opescoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,566.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.84 or 0.04237810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.69 or 0.08109702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00868431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.01391375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00191247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.02026573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00286729 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Opescoin

Opescoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Opescoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

