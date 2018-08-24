OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Trading Up 5.9%

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 506,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 730,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on OncoSec Medical to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 84,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,127.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Punit Dhillon sold 55,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,930.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,702 shares in the company, valued at $505,096.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,106 shares of company stock worth $419,658 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 47.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,215,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 2,073.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 954,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.