On The Beach Group (OTB) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.05) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 663 ($8.48) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 493 ($6.30) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.67).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.