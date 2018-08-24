Omnicom Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.57 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $74,289 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.