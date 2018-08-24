OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 19,000 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $2,408,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 39,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 68.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Biogen stock opened at $341.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Biogen’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

