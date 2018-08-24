OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 3,500 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHT opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,271,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Red Hat from $186.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

