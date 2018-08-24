OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Copart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $63.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

