Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

