Okta (OKTA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Okta earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2679912312518 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Okta stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13. Okta has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of -1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,151 shares of company stock worth $34,529,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

