Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7739990720752 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OBCI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 50,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.