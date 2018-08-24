Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $364,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $703.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 82.24%. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

