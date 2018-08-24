NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Position Lifted by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 149,713 shares during the quarter. NxStage Medical makes up about 2.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $37,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after buying an additional 390,594 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 1st quarter worth $74,411,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,103,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXTM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NXTM opened at $28.26 on Friday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.45 and a beta of 0.02.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.