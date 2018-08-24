NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $266.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $269.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. B. Riley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $11,411,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

