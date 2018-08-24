NuVasive (NUVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NuVasive delivered revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate while its earnings met the consensus mark. The company registered balanced growth in both its business wings. Also, a solid show by the international business buoys optimism. The company expects to see strong demand for new products and positive surgeon conversion efforts as its new Lateral Single-Position Surgery procedure gains traction in the market. Moreover, we are upbeat about the recently-completed consolidation of SafePassage. On the flip side, apart from lowered earnings, operating margin outlook seems disappointing. Headwinds like pricing pressure, reimbursement issues and competitive landscape are other major downsides. NuVasive has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.05 million. sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1,205.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 908,582 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 261.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 866,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 626,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $15,924,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 80.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 284,439 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

