Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.32) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 136 ($1.74). Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSTN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 108 ($1.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 122.33 ($1.56).

HSTN stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Hansteen has a 1 year low of GBX 115.90 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.90 ($1.89).

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

