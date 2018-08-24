Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Velocys (VLS)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of Velocys in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get Velocys alerts:

Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 9.11 ($0.12) on Monday. Velocys has a 52-week low of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.56 ($0.84).

Velocys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of technology for the production of synthetic fuels. The company offers catalysts with microchannel reactors used in smaller scale gas-to-liquids and biomass-to-liquids plants. It serves renewable fuels, gas monetization, and associated gas markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.