Nordson (NDSN) PT Set at $160.00 by DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nordson by 17.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.