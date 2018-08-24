Nordson (NDSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Nordson's shares have underperformed the industry. In third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company's earnings were in line with estimates while revenues lagged. On a year-over-year basis, earnings were down 10.1% on the sales decline of 1.4%. Organic volume was down 3% against 11% growth in the year-ago comparable quarter. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, organic volumes are predicted to fall 3% to grow 1%, unfavorable compared with 2% growth recorded in the year-ago quarter. Demand for dispense products for electronic end markets of the Advanced Technology Systems segment and cold materials products, serving automotive markets, are predicted to be lower in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, risks surfacing from rising cost of sales and higher debt levels are concerning.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,225,000 after buying an additional 102,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nordson by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,921,000 after buying an additional 1,646,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nordson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,280,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,208,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordson by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,605,000 after buying an additional 217,539 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

