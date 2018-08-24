Noodles & Co (NDLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.24 and a beta of -0.73.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Co news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,778,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,391,846 shares of company stock valued at $33,724,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,727 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 835,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 366,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

