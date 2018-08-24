Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $104.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,499,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,688 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,738,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,593,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

