NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) CFO Adam Pollitzer Sells 22,564 Shares

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 22,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $499,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,390. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after buying an additional 717,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NMI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NMI by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after buying an additional 78,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NMI by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 469,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,654,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

