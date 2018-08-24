Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,812,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,163,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,603,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 4,478,383 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,056,000 after buying an additional 1,432,566 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,327,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,511,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $123,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $100,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $378,854. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

