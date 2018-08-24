Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,185 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 454,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,069,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPT opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPT. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 target price on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

