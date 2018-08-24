Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,233 shares during the period. Nike makes up 6.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

