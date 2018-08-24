Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $516,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 375,056 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

