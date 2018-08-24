News Corp Class A (NWSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for News Corp Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. News Corp Class A reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that News Corp Class A will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for News Corp Class A.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. News Corp Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 3,971.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 74.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in News Corp Class A during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its position in News Corp Class A by 21,611.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.88. News Corp Class A has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

