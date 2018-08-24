NewMarket (NEU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $394.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.19. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $358.33 and a fifty-two week high of $437.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.71.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 282,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

