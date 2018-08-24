Newfoundland Capital Management Raises Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS)

Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) by 383.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,260 shares during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B makes up approximately 3.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 735,832 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 37.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the first quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 254.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGS. ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE TGS opened at $13.39 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

