Newell Brands (NWL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. 31,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,529. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $974,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

