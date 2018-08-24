New Relic (NEWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2018 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/8/2018 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

NEWR traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,279. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,344 shares of company stock worth $39,894,607. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Relic by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in New Relic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

