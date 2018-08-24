Netflix (NFLX) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.73 and a 52-week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $25,088,832.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,672 shares in the company, valued at $25,088,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock valued at $152,521,649. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

