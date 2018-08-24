Netflix (NFLX) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $388.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.10.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Netflix has a 52-week low of $164.73 and a 52-week high of $423.21.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $25,088,832.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,672 shares in the company, valued at $25,088,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.64, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,801 shares of company stock valued at $152,521,649. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.
