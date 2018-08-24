Navigators Group (NAVG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on Navigators Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NAVG opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Navigators Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.13 million. sell-side analysts expect that Navigators Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVG. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

