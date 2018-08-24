Navient (NAVI) Bonds Rise 0.9% During Trading

An issue of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) bonds rose 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $104.00 and was trading at $102.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,155. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 359,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346,842 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.