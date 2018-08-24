Natixis Has $96.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $96,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.95.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,221.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $919.31 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

