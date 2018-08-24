National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells $4,521,000.00 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,020,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,165,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,076. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.02. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

