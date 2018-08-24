National Bank Financial Raises CRH Medical (CRH) Price Target to C$5.75

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRH Medical from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on CRH Medical from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.47.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. CRH Medical had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of C$35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.15 million.

In related news, insider James Kreger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$111,750.00. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$33,825.00.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.