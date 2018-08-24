Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 7% Today

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded flat against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000901 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 17,678,208 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

