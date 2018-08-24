Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.67 Million

Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce $73.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $75.00 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $56.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full year sales of $321.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $341.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $344.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,797,220.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,178. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 521,938 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NANO traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 420,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

