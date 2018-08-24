Nancy Luquette Sells 350 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Luquette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.81. 39,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,700. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $149.97 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

