Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Receives $9.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

