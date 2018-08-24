Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MYGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.
MYGN stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.
In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 49,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $1,950,498.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,899.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 771.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
