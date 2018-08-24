Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

MYGN stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 49,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $1,950,498.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,899.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 771.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

