Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRZO. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $391,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,554.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,115,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CRZO opened at $24.16 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

